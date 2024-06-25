Commanders rookie linebacker named most surprising player during OTAs/minicamp

The Washington Commanders went from having the NFL’s worst linebacking unit in 2023 to one that some consider the best in 2024.

Washington’s fortunes changed in March when it signed Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency. Wagner, a future Hall of Famer, can still play but was also brought to Washington to mentor the younger players. He appreciates this role.

Luvu comes to the Commanders in the prime of his career. Many believe he was one of free agency’s most underrated signings and could become a star playing for Dan Quinn.

So, while all eyes are on Wagner and Luvu, the Commanders also have a rookie linebacker. Washington used a fifth-round pick on Temple linebacker Jordan Magee. While some fifth-round picks are considered projects, there was excitement surrounding Magee.

Magee’s name kept coming up throughout the spring as a player who had impressed coaches. He’s wisely attached himself to Wagner, too.

ESPN recently named one player who surprised from each team throughout the OTAs and minicamp. John Keim chose Magee.

It’s uncertain how much playing time Magee will receive this season. But the fifth-round pick clearly made a strong first impression — enough to where a position of weakness the past several years can now be considered a strength. The Commanders signed starters Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency. They already had Jamin Davis, but because of the newcomers they’re trying him as an edge rusher. Magee is part of the reason for the optimism. They like how he played in coverage this spring; they also believe he showed he can be an effective blitzer. He’s someone they’re excited about for the future. “He doesn’t carry himself like a rookie,” defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. “You would not know that with the way he handles himself, the way he absorbs information. He doesn’t [make] a lot of mistakes.”

Magee is in an excellent position. The Commanders do not need him on defense in 2024. Magee can learn under Wagner while helping Washington out on special teams.

The previous staff either ignored the linebacker position or didn’t know how to find one. In the first year under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders have the best linebackers they’ve had in years and haven’t even stepped on the field yet. You can add Magee to Washington’s reasons for optimism.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire