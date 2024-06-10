Commanders rookie Jordan Magee understands opportunity in front of him

It’s not how you start, but Commanders rookie Jordan Magee said all the right things last week.

Magee, drafted in round five (139) out of Temple, sat down with Bryan Colbert Jr. recently as Colbert continued to interview all the rookies drafted by the Commanders in April.

So often rookies talk about how much they are going to accomplish, but Magee seems to have an understanding that it is not going to be easy in the NFL.

“I am learning from one of the best coaching staffs in the entire NFL; I’m taking it all in but continuing to work hard.”

Back at home with family and close friends in Delaware, Magee received a phone call on Day 3 of the NFL draft. “All those people in that room played an important part in my life…to have them with me through that journey was priceless.”

His linebacker coach is Ken Norton Jr, and Magee is thankful. “I am happy to learn from him and pick his brain from what he has done over the years…what he was and what he’s continuing to bring to the game.”

Also, Magee has the opportunity to learn from fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner a future Hall of Famer. He spoke of learning aspects from Wagner like, “How do you take on a blocker, how do you learn this play, mindset things, technique things, things that helped him stay in the league a long time.”

Magee also doesn’t seem to over-evaluate himself. He didn’t expect to be drafted until Day 3, “I knew it was coming up soon, but the Commanders were the team with the least communication throughout the draft process, so it was crazy that they gave me that call and changed my life.”

Magee told Colbert that he was not highly recruited by the big football schools. When he arrived at Temple, he was the tenth linebacker on their depth chart.

He expressed that he knows he will be learning and making mistakes, but he understands he must give 100 percent effort to fly around making plays.

When asked about his goals, it was refreshing to hear his response. “I haven’t done anything yet. I haven’t made the 53-man roster…help the team out wherever they need it, like special teams. I love special teams.”

The rookie seems to have his expectations in the right place, which should help him get off to a good start this summer.

