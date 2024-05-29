Commanders rookie Hampton wanted to play for Dan Quinn

Rookies need to learn everything in the rookie minicamp.

Commanders safety Dominique Hampton said this is exactly what he did in hopes of helping himself in next week’s OTA workouts.

Hampton sat down with Bryan Colbert Jr. for an interview on “Command Center” regarding his efforts to make the team.

Hampton was drafted No. 161 overall out of the University of Washington. He expressed to Colbert that defensive coaches have Hampton learning two positions (safety and dime back). For those wondering, a nickel back is the 5th defensive back, and the dime back is the 6th defensive back on the field.

“I’ve been watching Dan Quinn’s defense and how he runs it, and I just feel like I fit what my position says because I am going to glove up tight ends, and I’m going to be physical in the run game.”

Hampton stated that prior to the draft, he told his mom if he could go to the Commanders, he felt like it would be a good fit for him. When he received the phone call on Day 3 of the draft, his phone screen read “Ashburn Virginia,” and he thought, “Ain’t no way!”

When the phone call was completed, the first person he told was his mom. He praised his mom for working two jobs while his dad was in the military. His mom, proud of Dominique, began crying as they embraced.

Hampton is not naive. Being drafted 161 overall, he said, “This is going to be a trip, but we are going to do it…I’m learning the new ropes…just competing as Dan Quinn preaches competing all the time.”

He has his feet on the floor, evidenced by his statement to Colbert that he knows special teams will be his way to the field. He also mentioned that while in the state of Washington, he had the opportunity to train with former Seattle Seahawk linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Hampton realizes it won’t be easy to make it in the NFL, declaring, “Hard work doesn’t skip anybody. If you want to get where you want to go, hard work is going to be the tool to get you there.”

