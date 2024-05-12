Commanders rookie DT Johnny Newton to miss time with another foot surgery

On the field at Illinois, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton was a wrecking ball of an interior defensive lineman. So when Newton fell into the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was a surprising drop for a player who many ranked as one of the best defensive talents in the class.

The Washington Commanders snapped up Newton with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall. Concerns about a foot injury that sidelined Newton from the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine were cited as a major reason for Newton sliding into the second round.

It turns out the worries about Newton’s durability proved valid, at least initially. Commanders coach Dan Quinn indicated that Newton will now miss some time due to needed surgery on his other foot. Newton has a Jones fracture in the foot that wasn’t previously injured.

The Jones fracture is a break of the bone at the base of the pinkie toe where it connects with the rest of the foot. Newton already had surgery on one foot, and now he needs it on the other. General prognosis for a recovery time is 3-4 months, per the Cleveland Clinic. That pushes deep into the preseason and perhaps into the start of the regular season, though coach Quinn stated he’s “not giving any timelines for that.”

It’s a tough blow for Newton and the Commanders as they attempt to rise up from the bottom of the NFC East.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire