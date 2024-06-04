Commanders rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil named a sleeper for 2024

When the Washington Commanders selected Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, it was clear they had big plans for him immediately.

Legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke glowingly of Sainristil, calling him the best pound-for-pound player in the entire draft. Others offered similar praise.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters haven’t hid their excitement about Sainristil.

The rookie is expected to be the Commanders’ slot cornerback in 2024.

CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso recently named one sleeper for every NFC team who wasn’t picked in the first round. Sainristil was his pick for Washington.

Turns out Sainristil was initially playing the wrong position at Michigan. The former receiver turned slot defending annoyance will be a welcomed addition to a Commanders secondary that only snagged eight interceptions all season in 2023, which tied for the third-lowest in football. Sainristil had six alone as captain on Michigan’s national title-winning campaign, and tested like an elite-level athlete for the increasingly valuable slot corner spot at the combine. He will be a most frustrating element of Washington’s defense for every offensive game plan and a portable piece for Quinn. With his smaller size, extreme explosiveness, and speed — not to mention a blue-collar work ethic through blockers and through the whistle, Sainristil will be an instant asset as a blitzer. He generated a pressure on nearly 30% of his 38 pass-rushing snaps last season for the Wolverines.

Outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels, none of Washington’s nine rookies have a clearer path to the starting lineup than Sainristil. Barring injury, everything about Sainristil screams long-term starter.

The Commanders hope Sainristil, defensive tackle Johnny Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott can break the franchise’s long-term futility with second-round draft picks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire