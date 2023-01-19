Commanders’ rookie class ranked as 5th-least productive in 2022

The Washington Commanders made eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft, partly thanks to a draft-day trade with the New Orleans Saints. Washington, which initially picked No. 11, moved back five spots and added two additional selections.

With the trade, the Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 16. They used the additional picks to land running back Brian Robinson Jr. and quarterback Sam Howell after another trade.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, Dotson missed several games with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Washington’s quarterbacks struggled, causing Dotson not to be as productive as the Commanders would’ve liked.

Second-round pick, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis injured his knee in the season opener and missed the season. Robinson, of course, missed the first four games after being shot twice in the leg in an attempted robbery just before the season.

So, it’s fair to say that Washington’s rookie class had mixed reviews.

Fourth-rounder Percy Butler mainly played on special teams but impressed in the season finale on defense. Howell started the final game and flashed enough that he is expected to compete to start at quarterback in 2023.

Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions combined to rank all 32 NFL teams’ rookie classes in terms of production via ESPN.

The Commanders came in at No. 28.

The Commanders’ rookie class was laid low by injury. First-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson missed five games with a hamstring injury and had only four total targets in the three games he played after returning (Weeks 10-12). Overall, Dotson finished with 35 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns; his 12.5% receiving DVOA was second among qualifying rookie receivers behind Pickens. Second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis went down with a knee injury in Week 1. Of course, you know about the gunshot wound that cost running back Brian Robinson Jr. the early part of the season, although he did return by October. He started nine games and gained 797 yards on 205 carries (a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry). The Commanders do get some credit for defensive tackle John Ridgeway, originally a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys. He played over 30% of defensive snaps for Washington after the Commanders picked him up off waivers in mid-September. Defensive backs Percy Butler and Christian Holmes primarily saw the field on special teams.

Ridgeway was a terrific find by Washington. Dallas tried to sneak him to its practice squad, but the Commanders were watching and wisely stole Ridgeway from their division rival. He’s a player, and he and Mathis will form a nice tandem behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne [pending his return.]

Seventh-round pick Chris Paul started the final game at right guard and looked good at times. He will be in the mix next season. Holmes was a key performer on special teams and provided secondary depth late in the season. The Commanders got very little from fifth-round tight end Cole Turner, who also battled head and hamstring injuries.

Don’t be too worried about Washington’s class. Remember how many were concerned with the Commanders’ 2021 class? The growth of Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste in 2022 proved you can’t write off a draft class after one season.

Dotson flashed big-time potential when he was healthy. He and Terry McLaurin could soon be one of the NFL’s best duos. Robinson is Washington’s future at running back and carried the offense for a few weeks in 2022.

