Commanders Ron Rivera: ‘Well, don’t ask the question, then’

Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday and knew a particular question would be asked.

On Wednesday, the Commanders (referenced Brian Robinson being shot) in a press release responding to a civil suit that was going to be announced the following day against Daniel Snyder and the NFL, by DC Attorney General Karl Racine.

“Jason came out and made a statement last night and talked about it. Just going forward, as far as we are concerned it’s interesting. I’m being sincere.”

“We are trying to focus on what’s on the field. We can’t control that portion (off-field) of it again. What we control is the football aspect of it. What our players do, what our team does on the football field. We are going to remain focused on that.”

Rivera was understandably frustrated and admitted as much. “Yes, because it will be talked about; that’s the honest truth. To me, it’s a moot point because we control what’s on the football field. That’s what I told the players. ‘Let’s just focus on what we do, on what’s important for what we do and how we handle things’.”

“I know you guys are going to ask the question and somebody is going to ask me, ‘Well what do you think about the distractions’? Well, don’t ask the question, then. Leave him alone. You guys know how everybody feels and you know everybody is putting it out there. So let’s just focus on playing the game.”

When asked how the players reacted to Robinson being used in the statement, “When I talked to the players, the players seem to understand and be in a good place. I have an open-door policy if they want to come speak to me. I urge them to come talk to me. To date, nobody has talked to me.”

“I talked to Brian last night, and talked to him again today. Brian is in a great spot. Brian didn’t understand what the big fuss was. I have to decide whether or not this is going to get back to the players. If it’s something I feel will get back to the players, then I’ve got to address it with the guys. I do wonder about some of the reactions, the perception. So I mention it quickly ‘so you guys know what is out there. It doesn’t affect what we do on the football field, so let’s not be concerned with it. Let’s focus on playing the game’.”

