Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz after loss to Bears

Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz.

The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating.

It marked the second game of his career where he failed to eclipse the 100-yard passing mark in a contest in which he didn’t leave due to injury, which had head coach Ron Rivera answering several questions during his post-game presser.

One of which involved ESPN’s report on Thursday suggesting it was team owner Dan Snyder who wanted Wentz, not Rivera.

Rivera, however, refuted the report and said it was him who did the homework to bring in Wentz.

"Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn't want anything to do with Carson," Rivera said. "Well, bull----. I'm the [expletive] guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape when we were in Indianapolis. That's what pisses me off, because the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time."

After that, Rivera said “I’m sorry, I’m done” and walked away from the podium and towards the locker room.

The narrow win on the road moved the Commanders up to 2-4 on the season, but they’re still last in the NFC East. Next up for Washington is a home game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.