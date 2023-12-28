Commanders’ Ron Rivera making the right choice starting Brissett

As expected by Commanders Wire, head coach Ron Rivera named Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Of course, all season, what was heard was the “growth and development” of Sam Howell. Ideally, yes, it would have been good for Howell if he had still been able to start the remaining two games.

Many Commanders fans are upset with Rivera that he will start Brissett Sunday against the 49ers. Some local media have even said this decision is yet another evidence that Rivera does not know what he is doing.

Yes, Rivera has had his personnel struggles in the draft and free agency since taking over in 2020. Some local media have even criticized Rivera for not naming Howell the starter, citing, you guessed it, the draft position for next April’s draft.

Commanders Wire has attempted to be honest and fair in our criticisms of Rivera’s drafts and free-agent signings. We criticized Rivera for making Scott Turner his fall guy last year and also wrote before the Carson Wentz trade that Rivera was handling the situation incorrectly.

However, in this context, Sam Howell is sadly falling apart. His teammates let him down terribly in the first half last week, and Howell then responded with his worst half of the season, and his numbers prove that to be the case.

Rivera is making the right decision. Of course, he would have rather stuck with Howell, but Howell and Brissett have left him little choice. The way things have transpired the last two games, there is simply no question the team believes and wants Brissett to finish the season.

Yes, fans want the higher pick.

Stop! Do you honestly think Terry McLaurin or Jonathan Allen cares the slightest about where the team picks next year? Of course not!

Rivera only has two games left, and he will be gone, but he is making the correct decision for his players in starting Brissett. He owes it to them.

