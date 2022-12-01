The Commanders are road favorites over the Giants in Week 13

The Washington Commanders [7-5] battle the New York Giants [7-4] in one of the better matchups in Week 13.

For longtime NFC East fans, how good does it feel to have two of the NFL’s most storied franchises playing meaningful football in early December? For those fans who can remember, it was typical for Washington and New York to be battling into December and January throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

And the 2022 versions of Washington and New York resemble some of those old teams. Both the Commanders and Giants rely on the running game, strong defense and their quarterbacks to minimize mistakes.

Washington enters Sunday’s game winners of six of its last seven games. Meanwhile, New York has lost three of its last four games.

Who has the advantage?

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Commanders enter Week 13 as a 2.5-point favorite over the Giants.

Here’s a look at the lines for Sunday’s NFC East showdown from MetLife Stadium:

Spread

Commanders -2.5 (-111)

Giants +2.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Commanders -130

Giants +110

Over/Under: 40.5

Over -109

Under -111

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire