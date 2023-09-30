Commanders’ Rivera thinks QB Sam Howell ‘will play well’

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thinks Sam Howell will bounce back Sunday.

Friday, during his press conference, he was asked regarding Howell after a tough game going to play in a tough environment in Philadelphia.

Rivera responded, “I think we can expect him to go out and play well, give us his best, and do the things he needs to do to give us the best chance to win.”

Obviously, Washington’s offense is not experiencing a challenge only because Howell is a young quarterback. Rivera was also asked about the offensive line having personnel changes, and the entire offense is designed by a new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Rivera talked of how the truth is the unit “will take steps forward and steps backward.” There is no simplistic, exact answer to when the unit will suddenly become successful.

Thus far, after three games, the Commander offense is tied for 19th in the league in scoring (58), averaging 19.3 points a game. They are only 23rd in yards gained (866). As for yards per play, they are 21st, averaging 4.8.

Even more, they are 31st in the league, having lost eight turnovers. Only the Vikings have more turnovers, with 9.

When it comes to first downs made, the Commanders are exactly in the middle of the NFL at 16th with 62. The Lions lead with 87.

Howell has thrown five interceptions, which is alone as the second highest, just behind the Raiders with six.

And yes, the Commanders do lead the NFL, having permitted 19 quarterback sacks in their first three games. The Titans and Bears are next with 13 apiece.

Unfortunately, the Commanders also lead the league with the highest sack percentage, the percentage of times your quarterback is sacked when you are attempting to pass. Washington is at a league-high 16.1 percent, with the Titans second at 13.5 percent.

With numbers such as these, Rivera is correct: it will not be an easy fix or a quick fix. It will take time, and the team needs much more consistency from the quarterback position.

Unfortunately, the Eagles defensive front seven has thus far performed like one of the top defensive fronts in the league.

Will Washington’s offensive line be able to protect Howell and generate a running game Sunday in Philadelphia to avoid it being another long Sunday?

