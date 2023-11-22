Commanders, Rivera like the return of LB Cody Barton

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday to the media that LB Cody Barton is returning.

“We’re going to activate Cody tomorrow, just to give you guys a heads up on that. He’s had a good couple of days. He had actually a good week last week, and he’s chomping at the bit; he’s been a pain.”

The former Utah linebacker previously spent four seasons (2019-22) with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Commanders in the offseason. Barton played in the first seven Commanders games this season before being injured in the first game against the Giants. It was a 14-7 Commanders loss at MetLife Stadium

Rivera quickly asserted that having Barton back in the lineup would help Jamin Davis and the rest of the defensive unit.

“Well, I think what it does is it puts Jamin [Davis] back at his more natural position that he’s been playing the last couple of years and just kind of settle him back down. That’d be really good for Jamin. And just his overall communication skills as an inside guy. I don’t know if we’ll have to rely on as many different personnel groupings either on defense, but I thought David Mayo came in and did a heck of a job for us.”

Barton has enjoyed posting three double-digit tackles in a game this season. He collected ten in the win at Denver, 13 the next week against Buffalo and 15 in the win at Atlanta.

Though the Commanders lost to the Giants 31-19, they were heavily favored in the game. The Giants are 1-7 against all the other teams they have faced, yet 2-0 against the Commanders. Rivera believes his team will bounce back Thursday in Dallas against the Cowboys.

“I think (the mental condition of the team) has been pretty good. Like I said yesterday, for the most part, the guys came in and were really steady, and really focused in on getting ready for Dallas. So, we feel pretty good about them. I think they had a good day today, brought some energy out at the walkthrough.”

