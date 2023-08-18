Commanders reveal home game jersey schedule

Thursday, the Washington Commanders revealed their jersey schedule for their home games of the upcoming 2023 season.

The Commanders will be seen at FedEx Field wearing their burgundy jerseys most often this season. In the 1960s into the George Allen era (1971-77) and Jack Pardee years (1978-80), Washington wore their burgundy jerseys for home games.

Of note is the observation that the Commanders did not announce the pants for the home games. Consequently, it is not yet known what color combinations the Commanders will wear at their home games.

Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that the Commanders will not be wearing any throwback uniform for a home game this season. Is this an indication that the NFL is not welcoming the franchise looking back remembering the days of the Washington Redskins? Or is this the franchise possibly distancing itself from the practice of wearing old Redskins throwback uniforms?

You see, since dumping the name “Redskins,” Washington wore a throwback in the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals and in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, once taking on the new “Commanders” name, the team did not wear a throwback in 2022, nor will they in 2023. What is behind this intentional change?

A Week 1 home game with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in early September could mean temperatures in the mid to high 80s. Thus a white jersey might be a good selection, forcing the visiting team to wear their dark-color jersey in the hot afternoon heat.

Another bonus of providing the jersey schedule this early, it provides the home fans plenty of time to purchase another jersey if they would like to wear the same colored jersey the Commanders will be wearing that particular game. Thus for this season, a fan choosing to do such would need to own a burgundy, a white and a black jersey.

Regarding the burgundy jersey, it was rather obvious during the Cleveland game last week that the burgundy jersey on top of burgundy pants provides no color contrast and is, thus, a very dull uniform presentation of burgundy. Let’s hope the Commanders present color contrasts in their uniform presentation in 2023.

Burgundy Jersey Home Games

White Jersey Home Games

Preseason Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Black Jersey Home Games

