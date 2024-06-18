Commanders reveal full 2024 training camp schedule

The Washington Commanders will open training camp next month, with the rookies scheduled to report on Thursday, July 18, and the rest of the team due in Ashburn on Tuesday, July 23.

With the opening dates revealed, the Commanders released their full training camp schedule, including the number of dates fans can attend in Ashburn.

Here’s the full schedule courtesy of commanders.com:

July 28

July 29

August 2

August 4

August 6

Season ticket members with select membership types can attend two additional practices on July 30 and August. All practices will begin at 9:00 a.m. and are subject to change.

Fans can claim their free training camp tickets beginning on Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. by visiting commanders.com/trainingcamp.

Here are the events the team will hold at training camp:

Back Together Weekend: The team will kick off Training Camp by taking part in the NFL’s annual “Back Together Weekend” celebration on Sunday, July 28. There will be a series of activations suitable for families, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, appearance by Major Tuddy, giveaways, and much more!

Military Appreciation Day: Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will host a few hundred local military members, veterans, and their families for a practice experience with players and coaches and a special recognition for service to our nation on Monday, July 29. This year’s Military Appreciation Day is presented by USAA, official salute to service partner of the Washington Commanders.

Kids Day: On Sunday, August 4, the Washington Commanders Foundation “Kids Zone” presented by Pepsi will host Youth Football teams from across DC, Maryland, and Virginia as part of Kids Day.

Last year was the first year the team had bleachers installed for training camp, and it went over well with fans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire