Commanders reveal 2024 regular season schedule

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 15: A Commanders helmet in the bench area during the week 6 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - It's here! The Washington Commanders 2024 season schedule has been released.

The team's star wide receiver Terry McLaurin helped announce the games in a creative Commanders edition of "Cake or not Cake?"

The Commanders will take on the NFC South and AFC North divisions in 2024, and will also appear in two regular season primetime games, including Monday Night Football at Cincinnati and Thursday Night Football at Philadelphia. They will also be playing the fourth-place finishers of the AFC South, NFC North and NFC West.

All of those games, according to McLaurin and the team, should be cake.

Check out the complete Washington Commanders 2024 schedule below:

Week 1 - September 8, 2024

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2 - September 15, 2024

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3 - September 23, 2024

at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 4 - September 29, 2024

at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5 - October 6, 2024

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 -October 13, 2024

at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7 - October 20, 2024

Carolina Panthers

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8 - October 27, 2024

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9 - November 3, 2024

at New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10 - November 10, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11

November 14, 2024

at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 12 - November 24, 2024 (Thanksgiving)

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13 - December 1, 2024

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 - Bye Week

Week 15 - December 15, 2024

at New Orleans

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16 - December 22, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17 -December 28/29, 2024

Atlanta Falcons

TBD

Week 18 - TBD

Dallas Cowboys

TBD

As part of the official Schedule Release, all single-game tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek by visiting commanders.com/tickets.