Commanders reveal 2024 regular season schedule
WASHINGTON - It's here! The Washington Commanders 2024 season schedule has been released.
The team's star wide receiver Terry McLaurin helped announce the games in a creative Commanders edition of "Cake or not Cake?"
Whipped up something sweet for schedule release 🎂
🎟️ https://t.co/1MtIrnqvuP | @SeatGeek | 📺 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KaDZZkSeBz
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2024
The Commanders will take on the NFC South and AFC North divisions in 2024, and will also appear in two regular season primetime games, including Monday Night Football at Cincinnati and Thursday Night Football at Philadelphia. They will also be playing the fourth-place finishers of the AFC South, NFC North and NFC West.
All of those games, according to McLaurin and the team, should be cake.
Check out the complete Washington Commanders 2024 schedule below:
Week 1 - September 8, 2024
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 2 - September 15, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 3 - September 23, 2024
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
Week 4 - September 29, 2024
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 5 - October 6, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 6 -October 13, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 7 - October 20, 2024
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 8 - October 27, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 9 - November 3, 2024
at New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 10 - November 10, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 11
November 14, 2024
8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
Week 12 - November 24, 2024 (Thanksgiving)
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 13 - December 1, 2024
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Week 14 - Bye Week
Week 15 - December 15, 2024
at New Orleans
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 16 - December 22, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 17 -December 28/29, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
TBD
Week 18 - TBD
Dallas Cowboys
TBD
As part of the official Schedule Release, all single-game tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek by visiting commanders.com/tickets.