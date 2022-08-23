Commanders will retire Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 in Week 18

The No. 9 is going out of circulation in Washington.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they will retire former quarterback Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 in a ceremony during the team’s Week 18 home game against the Cowboys. He is the fourth player in franchise history to be honored with a retired number.

Jurgensen was a 1957 fourth-round pick by the Eagles who sat on the bench for four seasons before becoming a starter in 1961 when Norm Van Brocklin retired. He was an All-Pro that season, but wound up getting traded to Washington after the 1963 season.

Jurgensen would spend 11 seasons with the franchise and compiled 1,831 completions for 22,585 passing yards and 179 passing touchdowns. He is second in franchise history in all three categories and led the NFL in passing yards three times during his run in Washington. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

After retiring, Jurgensen moved into broadcasting and spent 38 years in Washington’s radio booth.

