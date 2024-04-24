Commanders resisting all offers for the second overall pick

When Washington general manager Adam Peters met with the media for his pre-draft press conference last week, he was asked about potentially trading the second overall pick in this week’s 2024 NFL draft.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2,” Peters said. “I don’t see a whole lot of scenarios where we’d trade down, to be honest.”

Here we are, less than 48 hours from the first round of the draft, and teams have tried to tempt the Commanders with trade offers, but that’s not happening, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Teams trying to move up for QB and calling Washington are being told they are not moving. Washington’s GM Adam Peters has publicly stated the Commanders feel great about staying at No. 2 and picking their QB. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 23, 2024

What does this mean? The Commanders have their quarterback. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the overwhelming favorite to be Washington’s pick after months of back and forth between Daniels and Drake Maye (North Carolina).

The Raiders, who are thought to covet Daniels due to head coach Antonio Pierce’s relationship with him from their time at Arizona State, made overtures to Washington but were rebuffed.

Not surprisingly, the #Raiders are among the teams who tested the #Commanders on moving out of 2, even after Washington GM Adam Peters told the media the team planned to stick and pick, sources say. https://t.co/SgeGbVeGBU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 23, 2024

With nine picks in this year’s draft, the Commanders are a prime candidate to move back into the first round, likely for an offensive tackle.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire