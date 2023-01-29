Commanders request permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders have yet to hire an offensive coordinator despite firing Scott Turner almost three weeks ago. As it turns out, there is a reason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera have requested permission to speak to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about the same position in Washington.

However, Washington isn’t the only team wanting to speak with Bieniemy, as the Ravens and Titans also would like to talk to him regarding their offensive coordinator vacancies. The Jets requested permission, too, but hired Nathaniel Hackett late last week.

The #Commanders have yet to hire an OC and one reason why: They’ve requested permission to interview #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and he’s emerged as a potential key candidate, sources say. He also was requested by the #Jets, #Titans and #Ravens for OC jobs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

If you’re wondering why Bieniemy would leave Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for a lateral job, it’s because he would have the opportunity to design his own offense and call the plays. That’s something he’s been unable to do in Kansas City with Reid.

Supposedly, the biggest stumbling block for Bieniemy’s head-coaching aspirations is that teams want to see him design his offense and call plays, something each of these teams would allow him to do.

It’s worth noting that Rivera and Reid are close. That doesn’t necessarily mean Bieniemy would favor Washington, especially given Rivera’s job security. The Commanders will likely have a new owner soon, so Rivera needs to win in 2023.

Story continues

List

11 potential candidates for the next Commanders offensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire