Commanders request interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson

The Commanders aren't wasting any time when it comes to starting to compile a list of head coaching candidates.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday morning.

Glenn and Johnson were both head coaching candidates last year and the Lions' play on the way to winning the NFC North title made them obvious names to factor into this offseason's searches as well.

NFL teams are not permitted to hold in-person interviews with coaches currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs. They may hold virtual interviews with such candidates, but they must wait until after a team in the Wild Card round of the playoffs has played their game for an initial meeting with candidates from those teams. The Lions host the Rams on Sunday and no virtual meeting can take place with either Glenn or Johnson could happen until next Tuesday.