Commanders request interview with Mike MacDonald for head coaching vacancy

Mike MacDonald built one of the league's top defenses in Baltimore this season and his work as the Ravens coordinator is landing him a spot in this year's head coaching carousel.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders have requested permission to interview MacDonald for the vacancy they created by firing Ron Rivera on Monday.

MacDonald is in his second season as the Ravens coordinator and the team ranked first in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways during the regular season. MacDonald was on Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's staff from 2014-2020 and spent a year running the defense for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan before returning to Baltimore.

Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver also received an interview request from Washington. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have also been linked to the search in its first hours.