Commanders request interview with Bobby Slowik

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik helped his team to the playoffs this year and his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has put him in the mix for head coaching jobs.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the Commanders have requested an interview with Slowik. The Panthers have also asked for permission to speak to him about their vacancy.

Slowik joined Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in making the move from the 49ers to Houston last year. He had been the 49ers' offensive passing game coordinator and he began his NFL coaching career under Mike Shanahan in Washington in 2010.

The Commanders have also requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, and Ravens associate head coach Anthony Weaver.