Commanders reportedly trade DE Montez Sweat to Bears for 2024 second-round draft pick

Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Commanders have dealt defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat has recorded 21 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games this season. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

Sweat might not be the only Commanders defensive end leaving town before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Chase Young's name has been in the rumor mill, with the Bears reportedly also expressing interest in the Ohio State product, who is also in the last year of his deal, before acquiring Sweat.

The Commanders declined Young's fifth-year option and franchising him could cost a little over $20 million, per Over the Cap.

Keeping Sweat and Young, after re-signing defensive tackle Daron Payne and retaining Jonathan Allen, would have put the Commanders in a tough bind in sorting out a 2024 roster. According to contract website Spotrac, dealing Sweat will save the Commanders nearly $6.3 million in salary cap space. The second rounder now gives them eight draft picks in 2024.

The Bears may be 2-6 in the NFC North, but with the amount of salary cap space they will have this offseason, roughly $110 million, adding Sweat and re-signing him will give them a strong start on bolstering their defense for 2024. Chicago has an NFL-worst 10 sacks through eight games.