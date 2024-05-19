Commanders reportedly looking to Ravens for prominent front office hire

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters continues to reshape the front office. Since the end of the 2024 NFL draft two weeks ago, Washington has allowed multiple executives or scouts to depart while hiring one scout.

Washington did not renew the contract of senior director of player personnel, Eric Stokes. Stokes had been with the Commanders since 2020, hired by former head coach Ron Rivera.

Peters could have a replacement in mind. According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Commanders are targeting Ravens director of college scouting David Blackburn.

Standig didn’t specify a title for Blackburn, but it would likely be a promotion of some sort for him to leave Baltimore.

NEWS: The Commanders are targeting Ravens Director of College Scouting David Blackburn for a personnel role, sources tell me and @jeffzrebiec. Additional notes on Washington's revamped front office and scouting department .⤵️https://t.co/UprHyGh9rf — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 18, 2024

Landing anyone from Baltimore would be a coup for Peters. After being hired in January, Peters hired Lance Newmark away from the Detroit Lions to be Washington’s assistant manager.

It’s common for front-office movement to occur after the draft, as teams are unlikely to allow scouts or personnel directors to leave during draft season.

Also leaving Washington are former senior director of player development Malcolm Bracken, national scout David Whittington, and college scout Harrison Ritcher. Whittington (Panthers) and Ritcher (Falcons) have landed new jobs.

More moves will likely happen for the Commanders as Peters looks to reshape the front office to his liking.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire