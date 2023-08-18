Commanders renew relationship with Bud Light

One day after the Washington Commanders announced a partnership with Verizon, the NFL franchise renewed its previous relationship with Bud Light, making them the exclusive beer provider of the Commanders.

Washington president Jason Wright released the following statement:

We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch again to create a new and improved experience for Commanders fans. Bringing Anheuser-Busch back to FedExField as a partner not only reflects their confidence in our organization, but also their commitment to our fans, who are the most loyal in NFL. More importantly, we are pleased to have a partner who shares our commitment to giving back and to supporting our military, as we continue to expand engagement programs locally for first responders and families of fallen soldiers.

Matt Davis, VP of Partnerships at Anheuser-Busch, also released a statement regarding the partnership.

We are excited to have the Commanders back on our NFL roster. This partnership continues to further our commitment to football and its local fanbases across the country. As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, we want to show up in moments that matter for football fans all year long. Our history with the Washington franchise runs deep, and these fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the nation. We’re excited to bring more easy enjoyment to fans throughout the year.

Bud Light previously ended its relationship with Washington in March 2022 after the NFL had hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate harassment allegations against former owner Daniel Snyder.

The Commanders were sold from Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris last month.

