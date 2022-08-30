Commanders release RB Jaret Patterson

The Washington Commanders kept four running backs on their first 53-man roster of the NFL season. Surprisingly, Jaret Patterson wasn’t one of those players.

Patterson, an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2021, made the roster in 2021 and appeared in 17 games, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Some thought Washington would only keep three running backs, Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. However, Robinson’s status after suffering gunshot wounds on Sunday created the need to keep an additional running back.

That additional running back is Jonathan Williams. Williams entered the NFL in 2016 and has played for five teams. In five games with Washington last season, Williams rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Commanders have released RB Jaret Patterson and WR Alex Erickson — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2022

Patterson appears to be a prime candidate to be added to Washington’s practice squad this week if he clears waivers.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire