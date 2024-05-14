Commanders release quarterback Jake Fromm

The Washington Commanders released quarterback Jake Fromm on Tuesday ahead of the team’s first Offseason Training Activity (OTA).

Fromm initially signed with Washington’s practice squad on Oct. 18, 2022. He remained on the practice squad for the remainder of that season and, in January, signed a reserve/future contract.

Fromm acted as Washington’s third quarterback throughout last offseason and in training camp. Fromm had some impressive moments in preseason but was released as the Commanders chose to keep two quarterbacks. Washington quickly re-signed Fromm to the practice squad.

Fromm’s release wasn’t a surprise, given all of the Commanders’ changes. Washington has a new general manager (Adam Peters), head coach (Dan Quinn) and offensive coordinator (Kliff Kingsbury). Additionally, Sam Howell was traded and Jacoby Brissett departed via free agency, meaning the new regime was changing the entire quarterback room.

The Commanders signed veteran Marcus Mariota in March, followed by another veteran, Jeff Driskel. Washington’s big move was selecting former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall. After the draft, the Commanders added former Wake Forest and Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman as a priority free agent.

Fromm entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. He was released during final cuts in 2021 and re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad. The New York Giants signed Fromm off Buffalo’s practice squad, but he was later signed to the active roster and started two games.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire