Commanders release Michael Palardy

Punter Michael Palardy's brief stay with the Commanders came to an end on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have released Palardy from their 90-man roster. He signed with the team last Sunday, so he was only with the team for a matter of days.

Palardy's stay was long enough for him to punt twice for 104 yards during the team's preseason win over the Ravens. The Commanders' regular punter Tress Way held for kicks in that game, but he has not punted in either preseason game as he's been dealing with a back issue.

Palardy appeared in eight games for the Patriots last season. He's also punted for the Dolphins and Panthers.