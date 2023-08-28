Commanders release Marcus Kemp

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp is among the early cuts in Washington.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are releasing Kemp as they make their way down to the 53-player limit.

Kemp signed with the Commanders in March and caught one pass for five yards during the preseason. Kemp has spent most of his career with the Chiefs and appeared in 57 games for the team since the start of the 2017 season, including their Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles.

Most of Kemp's playing time has come on special teams and he has four career catches for 42 yards.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Commanders have also cut linebacker Ferrod Gardner.