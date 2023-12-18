Commanders release long snapper Camaron Cheeseman

Apparently, Washington head coach Ron Rivera completed his evaluation of long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. On Monday, the Commanders released Cheeseman, one day after he had three errant snaps in a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

We have released LS Camaron Cheeseman — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 18, 2023

After Sunday’s loss, Rivera was asked about Cheeseman, and he said his performance was not good enough and he would evaluate.

For his part, Cheeseman also spoke to the media, where he was asked if he was worried about his job, and his answer was eye-opening.

“I mean, I’ve been worried all year,” Cheeseman said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I haven’t been performing the way I’ve been wanting to. Most places, I probably wouldn’t be around still.”

Cheeseman is around no more. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Cheeseman is one of many failed draft picks during Ron Rivera’s four years in Washington. The Commanders not only spent a draft pick on a long snapper but also moved up to select Cheeseman.

He’s struggled all season, dating back to training camp. In September, the Commanders brought in multiple veteran long snappers for a workout, but it was clear Rivera was never serious about challenging Cheeseman.

After Sunday’s game, in which punter Tress Way was almost seriously injured, Rivera had no choice but to move on from Cheeseman.

Washington will likely bring long snappers in on Tuesday unless they sign one of the players who visited in September. Rivera will speak to the media later on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire