Commanders release kicker Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders announced on Sunday that they’d released kicker Brandon McManus.

McManus was accused of sexually assaulting two women in a lawsuit filed last month in Duval County, Florida. The alleged incident occurred on an international flight last September when McManus played for the Jaguars. The two women were working as flight attendants on Jacksonville’s charter flight to London for the Jaguars’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.

When the lawsuit was filed, the Commanders released the following statement:

Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.

McManus later released the following statement via his attorney:

These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.

McManus, 32, signed with the Commanders in March after spending last season with the Jaguars. Before his one season in Jacksonville, McManus spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Commanders report for their final week of Offseason Training Activities (OTAS) on Tuesday without a kicker. Washington will hold its mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.

