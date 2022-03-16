The Commanders to release defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Ioannidis
    Matt Ioannidis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With only hours left until the new NFL league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET, teams continue making moves to either get under the salary cap or create more room for potential moves.

The Washington Commanders made a big move Wednesday, releasing defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, after attempting to trade him.

Recommended Stories