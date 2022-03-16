The Commanders to release defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis
With only hours left until the new NFL league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET, teams continue making moves to either get under the salary cap or create more room for potential moves.
The Washington Commanders made a big move Wednesday, releasing defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, after attempting to trade him.
#Commanders DE Matthew Ioannidis is being released, source said. They had shopped him. Now set for a release.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022