Commanders need to rebound against Falcons, Sunday

If ever there was a week that coaches should have the attention of the Washington Commanders, it was this week.

Last week was nothing short of a disaster. Trailing 27-3, Washington should have been humbled and humiliated losing 40-20.

The horrific embarrassment should result in the Commanders being infuriated all week, wanting to prove themselves this week at Atlanta against the 3-2 Falcons.

The Washington secondary has something to prove this week. In addition, they will need to do it without starting safety Darrick Forrest, whose injured shoulder placed him on injured reserve for at least the next four weeks.

The offensive line has given up 67 quarterback pressures, which is 26th in the NFL. Sam Howell has to prove he can get rid of the ball sooner, having been sacked an NFL-leading 29 times for -185 yards. It stands to reason if Howell can deliver the ball sooner, the quarterback pressures will come down some as well.

Yet, it is also true Howell has delivered six interceptions in five games, which is tied for second worst in the league.

Meanwhile, the Falcons offensive players like quarterback Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson are hoping the same Commanders defense shows up in Atlanta on Sunday.

Ridder himself has been sacked 16 times this season, suggesting both teams have had troubles at times with their passing game. In fact, through five games, Howell’s passer rating is 22nd at 86.0, and look at that, who is next? Ridder is 23rd at 85.8. When it comes to QBR, Howell is in at 19th at 48.2, while Ridder is 24th at 42.7.

Perhaps it will come down to the running game, where the Falcons have certainly been more efficient than Washington. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have rushed for 364 and 191 yards, respectively. By contrast, Washington is led by Brian Robinson and Howell with 271 and 101. Bijan is averaging a 6th best 5.4 yards a carry and Allgeier 3.1, while Brian Robinson is averaging 4.0 a carry for Washington.

Imagine that, a 2023 game could be won in the trenches.

