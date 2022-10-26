Commanders really surprised PFT’s Mike Florio

“As dysfunctional a week as you could imagine.”

That’s how Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio launched a segment of Pro Football Talk, Monday regarding Sunday’s Washington Commanders’ victory over the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field. Here is most of the segment.

“Go all the way back to (last) Thursday night; they get the win somehow over the Chicago Bears. Ron Rivera does the Denny Green-style profanity-laced walk-off press conference. Then we find out Carson Wentz has a broken ring finger on his throwing hand and he’s going to be out for a while.”

“Enter Taylor Heinicke. I was saying ‘Just go see what the John Belushi look-alike Sam Howell can do because he’s the future, not Taylor Heinicke.’ But hey, good thing they don’t listen to me, as dysfunctional as they are. They have yet to become so dysfunctional that they would actually listen to me.”

Then you’ve got the Jim Irsay repeated body slams and pile drivers publicly of Daniel Snyder all week long. The dominant story is about how Snyder is getting pushed out. Players talking about it being a distraction, being asked about it being a distraction. Terry McLaurin saying it is a distraction, Ron Rivera saying well, we hope they just don’t think about it and focus on what they need to do.”

“Before the game, the dysfunction reared its ugly head again with the ‘Hail to the racist slur name’ that was abandoned for that reason, not because they thought it would be marketable to have a different name. It is the same type of defiance from Tanya Snyder that we used to see from Daniel Snyder. Maybe there is some clumsy effort here to curry favor with the fans. And then, (raising his voice) they win the game!”

“It is impressive they pulled that off; it really is. They went, and they took it with a backup quarterback and that was impressive.”

Do you think Florio might be licking his chops for this week’s schedule, where owners Daniel Snyder (Commanders) and Jim Irsay (Colts) face off in a week 8 contest?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire