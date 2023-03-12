Commanders reach agreement with DT Daron Payne on a 4-year extension ahead of free agency
The Commanders get a deal done with Daron Payne before NFL free agency opens. Payne was slated to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.
The Commanders get a deal done with Daron Payne before NFL free agency opens. Payne was slated to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.
Tennessee basketball is set to learn its March Madness fate. Here’s where the Vols’ 2023 NCAA Tournament resume stands on Selection Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
Anthony Richardson's high-tech training program has helped turn him into the most intriguing prospect in the NFL Draft.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]
The Dolphins have made a major move to improve their defense.
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
Adam Schefter says 'there is a real chance' Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to the Chicago Bears at the No. 9 pick.
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
After Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Friday, a video of a Razorback staff member went viral and not in a good way. Jack Weaver, photo director of the Kentucky Kernel, took a video of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman exiting the court and his phone was grabbed by Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall and apparently thrown to the ground. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament.
Rory McIlroy yearns “to get back to purely being a golfer again”, with Paul McGinley claiming that his fellow Irishman’s missed cut here at the Players Championship was due to “all the bullets” he has been obliged to take on behalf on the PGA Tour.
The 49ers have a good core group in the secondary, but there will be opportunities to strengthen the position group in free agency.
Jets GM Joe Douglas has also been gearing up for free agency and with restructured contracts to create cap room, there is more money to play with. Here are six potential targets for Gang Green:
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.