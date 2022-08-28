Commanders RB Brian Robinson in stable condition after being shot in robbery attempt

#Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot as the victim in an attempted robbery, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. in in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a robbery attempt, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, Robinson has been among the league’s most impressive rookies throughout the preseason.

