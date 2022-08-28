Commanders RB Brian Robinson in stable condition after being shot in robbery attempt

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. in in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a robbery attempt, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, Robinson has been among the league’s most impressive rookies throughout the preseason.

