Commanders RB Brian Robinson in stable condition after being shot in robbery attempt
#Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot as the victim in an attempted robbery, sources say.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. in in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a robbery attempt, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, Robinson has been among the league’s most impressive rookies throughout the preseason.
