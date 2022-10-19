Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL rookie of the week

The comeback story of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. gets better each week. After being shot twice in an attempted robbery in late August, Robinson returned to the team when he was first eligible in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Amazingly, Robinson returned to the NFL just six weeks after being shot.

In Washington’s Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, Robinson ran for 60 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Ultimately, that touchdown was the deciding factor in the Commanders ending a four-game losing streak.

What’s next for Robinson?

How about being named Pepsi’s NFL rookie of the week? You can vote for Robinson here, who is up against some stiff competition from Week 6.

Another chapter to @BrianR_4's comeback story Brian is nominated for @pepsi Rookie of the Week‼️ VOTE 🗳 https://t.co/GuTXv5NUak pic.twitter.com/GYyEjjrElh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022

“I’ve put so much work in my whole life just to make it to the NFL and just have the opportunity that I had tonight,” Robinson said, according to Zach Selby of commanders.com. “It’s great. I’m so blessed. I’m thankful for the opportunity the coaches gave me tonight. They put me in positions to succeed, and I had to repay them for that.”

If Robinson wins the award, he would become the second Commander to win the award this season. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson won the award in Week 1 when he caught two touchdown passes in his NFL debut.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire