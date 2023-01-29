Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been unable to land a head-coaching job, but he may have options if he wants to take an offensive coordinator job elsewhere.

The Commanders, Ravens and Titans, all of which currently have offensive coordinator vacancies, have all requested interviews with Bieniemy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jets also asked to interview Bieniemy before hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy might be willing to take a lateral move to one of those tams because he would have full authority over the offensive game planning and play calling, which he doesn’t have working for Andy Reid.

Bieniemy is also among the many candidates to become the next head coach of the Colts.

Commanders, Ravens, Titans seek interviews with Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk