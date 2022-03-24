All about Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz with stats and contract info

All about Carson Wentz with stats and contract info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders entered the 2022 NFL offseason in need of a quarterback. They surveyed the league's available signal-callers and landed on a former MVP candidate: former Colts and Eagles star Carson Wentz.

Though Wentz likely wasn't Washington's first choice QB1, the squad is happy for his arrival and is eager to see him take the field in Burgundy & Gold in their inaugural season as the Commanders. Wentz spent five years terrorizing D.C. as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles--even leading them to a Super Bowl in 2017 (though Wentz was injured for the big game)--before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts last year.

In his lone season in Indianapolis, Wentz had a terrific statistical year. However, a Week 18 collapse at Jacksonville doomed the team's playoff chances, and Wentz's hopes at returning to the postseason for a second time. Instead, the Colts shipped him off to Washington along with two draft picks in exchange for the Commanders' second and third-round picks in 2022 and a conditional third-round pick the following year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Commanders' starting QB:

Carson Wentz's Bio

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 237 pounds

Birthdate: December 30, 1992

Age: 29

College: North Dakota State

Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina

NFL experience: 6 seasons (2016-21)

Jersey No. 11

Carson Wentz's Career Stats

Wentz has had an up-and-down NFL career. At times, he's been an extremely adept pocket passer and MVP candidate. At other times, he hadn't even played well enough to retain a starting job. Here are his career statistics (through March 24, 2022):

85 games played, 85 starts, 44-40-1 record

3,008 attempts, 1,884 completions, 62.6 completion percentage.

20,374 passing yards, 140 touchdowns, 57 interceptions

315 rushes, 1,276 yards, 9 touchdowns, 66 fumbles

Carson Wentz's Contract Details

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2019 season. He's under contract with Washington only for the upcoming 2022 season, where he will carry a cap hit of $28.2 million with $15 million guaranteed.

However, there is a caveat: when Wentz signed the original deal with Philadelphia, he still had two years remaining on his previous contract, which means his current contract would run through the 2024 season, per Pro Football Network. But Wentz has been traded twice on his current deal, meaning there is no prorated bonus money remaining.

Simply put, Washington holds the cards. If Wentz performs well in 2022, the Commanders could pick up his option for the following year worth $26.2 million and the next year worth $27.2 million. If Washington wants to sever ties with Wentz after this upcoming season, though, they could still do that. It's essentially a one-year rental that could get extended depending on performance.

What is Carson Wentz's ceiling in Washington?

As noted above, Wentz has had an up-and-down career. His peak came during the 2017 Eagles' Super Bowl run, where he threw for almost 3,300 yards, 33 TDs and just seven interceptions, finishing third in MVP voting. He was benched in 2020 for Jalen Hurts after throwing for 16 TDs and 15 INTs on the season.

Most recently, though the Colts missed the playoffs, Wentz had a good season in 2021: 62.4 completion percentage, over 3,500 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Granted, Indy boasted the best offensive line and running back in the entire league.

In Washington, Wentz won't have Quenton Nelson blocking for him nor Jonathan Taylor lining up behind him. What he will have, though, is arguably the best receiving core he's enjoyed in his career, with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and potentially another target should the Commanders draft one. He'll also have the dual-threat running back in J.D. McKissic helping out with the load offensively. Terry McLaurin has never played with a QB with as high a ceiling as Wentz, so potentially, the duo could wreak havoc on the NFC. Only time will tell.