Commanders QB Wentz: ‘Urgency, but no panic’

Carson Wentz is quite aware there is an urgency, but he insists there is no panic.

Wentz met with the media Wednesday. Here is part one of the presser.

In seeing Brian Robinson Jr back out there today, Wentz responded, “Knowing what he went through and how quickly he is already back on the field, is definitely a blessing for sure. Who he is, what he brings, the energy he brings, the type of player he is I think everyone is excited to see him out there running around again.”

After a season-opening win, the last three games have been a struggle for Wentz. He is not running from the reality.



“There are plays out there that I could have made. Definitely missed some and some different things I could do to help this team to keep drives going. I’m trying to keep getting better, and finding ways to stay on the field and convert some third downs and things like that. Wasn’t my best but that’s the beauty of this league. You turn the page real quick, and you are onto the next (game).”

Having to play behind a constantly changing offensive line due to injuries is not easy on an NFL quarterback. “There are injuries, things happen and things change. You have to adjust on the fly sometimes in-game. The beauty of it is I’ve seen these guys since OTA’s, through training camp, and how they compete. Nothing but confidence in those guys filling in and nothing but confidence in coaches getting them right and getting them ready. I can get the ball out when I have to get the ball out. Pick and choose my battles and when to extend plays and those types of things.”



Receiver Jahan Dotson strained a hamstring Sunday and might not be available against the Titans.

“He is a playmaker and plays fast. Does a lot for us on the offensive side. If he’s not ready to go, same kind of thing as the O-Line. Nothing but confidence in the guys that we have. We feel that we have some very good depth at that position and guys that can step up and make plays.”

The Commanders certainly didn’t foresee losing three straight games.



“Obviously we know the skid so to speak that we have been on. We have to find a way to win. Patience only lasts so long. There is no sense of panic or chaos around here. We know how we played, and it wasn’t up to our standards, but at the same time, we have a ton of confidence. We have seen spurts of what we are capable of, and for us, it’s just now, can we go be consistent and do it? We know the sense of urgency that there is, but there is no panic by any means.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire