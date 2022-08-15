Commanders QB Sam Howell named one of the NFL’s ‘winners’ from Week 1 of the preseason

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers. Howell played the entire second half, completing nine of 16 passes for 145 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns.

The Commanders trailed 20-6 in the fourth quarter when Howell led a pair of impressive touchdown drives, both of which he capped off with touchdown runs. After the second touchdown, Howell found wide receiver Alex Erickson for the two-point conversion to give Washington its first lead of the game.

While Washington didn’t win the game, Howell came out as a winner, according to CBS Sports. Howell was one of four rookie quarterbacks who were deemed “winners.”

Day 3 pick Sam Howell flashed his potential of being a future option for the Commanders as he nearly led Washington to a comeback win over the Panthers. After Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke got some work, Howell came in and threw for more yards (145) than both of them combined. He also showed his rushing ability that was on display during his days at UNC, scampering in for two scores.

Howell isn’t the first rookie quarterback to come into a preseason game and look like a star. And he won’t be the last. However, Howell was once considered a potential top-10 pick in the NFL draft. In Saturday’s performance, Howell displayed the athleticism and arm talent required to succeed in today’s NFL.

Carson Wentz is Washington’s quarterback for 2022 — and perhaps beyond. But, for once, it looks like the Commanders may have a young passer in the pipeline who could one day ascend into that spot without the pressure of being a top pick.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire