Commanders QB Sam Hartman finds a Jayden Daniels jersey while shopping

Washington Commanders rookie quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Sam Hartman have quickly developed a friendship since the end of the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, while Hartman signed a priority free-agent deal with the Commanders. After signing Hartman, Washington waived quarterback Jake Fromm.

With veteran Marcus Mariota signed to only a one-year contract, it’s possible Washington general manager Adam Peters views the former Wake Forest and Notre Dame quarterback as the perfect long-term backup to Daniels.

Hartman and Daniels are always together during Washington’s practice, often with one making a joke at the expense of the other. They were among the team’s rookies who recently attended a Washington Nationals game where Daniels threw out the first pitch. When that first pitch didn’t necessarily land in the strike zone, Daniels playfully blamed Hartman.

The team is on vacation until training camp, so players will be back at their respective homes for the next month. But Hartman took to Instagram to show he hadn’t forgotten about Daniels.

Here is Hartman with a Daniels jersey he found in the store:

We aren’t sure if Hartman bought one, but you can bet Daniels’s jersey will eventually be on the NFL’s best-seller list.

