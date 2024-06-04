Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to throw out first pitch in Nationals game vs. Braves

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will be busy this week as the Commanders wrap up Organized Training Activities (OTAs). Next week, Washington holds its mandatory minicamp before breaking for training camp in late July.

But being the quarterback of Washington’s NFL team has perks and requirements. Daniels will be at Nationals Park for the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Daniels will do more than attend, he will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels and his fellow rookies spent last Wednesday in D.C. visiting a local school and spending time with the community.

It will be Daniels’ first such appearance.

If Daniels is the player the Commanders believe him to be, he’ll be making plenty of appearances on behalf of the team for years to come.

