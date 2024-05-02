Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is still wearing his draft day hat

It’s become customary that when a player crosses the stage at the NFL draft, he receives a hat. Whether he likes hats or not, the player dons the hat for photos on the team’s website and with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Even those players not present at the draft have a stack of hats waiting for them once they learn their destination.

Last Thursday, the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick. Like other rookies, Daniels put on the hat for his photo ops.

Throughout the rest of the evening, Daniels did interviews in his new Commanders’ hat. When he showed up in Ashburn on Friday for his introductory press conference, Daniels was wearing his hat.

Over the weekend, Daniels was in a picture with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — wearing his hat.

Here we are, almost a week later, and Daniels is still wearing his draft-day hat.

not sure @JayD__5 has taken this hat off yet pic.twitter.com/TRBw3ZpFHp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2024

What’s the big deal?

Remember the narrative that Daniels didn’t want to play in Washington?

That false narrative can officially be put to bed.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire