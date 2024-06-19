Commanders QB Jayden Daniels reveals his top 5 quarterbacks of all time

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will officially make his NFL debut in less than three months. The Washington quarterback just completed his first offseason program and has his new coaches and teammates excited about the future.

While players have several weeks off between the end of the offseason and the start of training camp, Daniels doesn’t plan on taking much time off, as he revealed last week.

It’s that type of work ethic that transforms quarterbacks from potential to greatness. Speaking of greatness, in an interview with GQ via X user @JayDanielsMVP, Daniels recently revealed his top five quarterbacks of all time.

Here’s Daniels’ list:

Tom Brady Joe Montana Patrick Mahomes Peyton Manning Michael Vick

Daniels said his comparison for himself is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While Vick is not a top-five quarterback of all time, Daniels said it was his list. Vick is arguably the greatest dual-threat quarterback ever and clearly influenced Daniels.

What do you think of Daniels’ list? Brady, Montana, Manning and Mahomes would likely make most people’s top five lists.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire