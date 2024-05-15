Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut on the road

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his official NFL debut on the road. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Commanders will open the season in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Sources: #Commanders No. 2 overall QB Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut on the road vs the #Bucs. pic.twitter.com/qkbxQZDLvu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

The No. 2 overall pick from LSU will face a Tampa Bay defense that ranked No. 23 in total defense, No. 29 in passing defense, No. 5 in run defense and No. 7 in scoring defense in 2023.

The Commanders will look completely different in September. Washington’s three quarterbacks from last season are gone and replaced by Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel or Sam Hartman. Additionally, the Commanders added former Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler to a backfield already led by Brian Robinson Jr. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is now the starting tight end and rookie Ben Sinnott will likely play a significant role.

Daniels debuted in the burgundy and gold at last weekend’s rookie minicamp wearing the No. 5 jersey. His official NFL debut will be on the road.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire