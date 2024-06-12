Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘I’m not a star QB, I’m a rookie’

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was a star the moment he won the 2023 Heisman Trophy. His star grew in the months before the 2024 NFL draft.

Yet, if you asked Daniels, he would tell you he’s not a star. In fact, he said just that in an interview with the media after Wednesday’s minicamp practice.

Daniels was asked how he was adjusting to everything that came with being the star quarterback with Washington. You couldn’t script a more perfect response.

“I ain’t a star quarterback yet; I got a long way to go. I’m a rookie,” Daniels said.

Here’s the entire answer:

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels gets it. A reporter asked Jayden what it's like being the "star quarterback" in town? Jayden quickly responds, "I ain't a star quarterback yet, I got a long way to go. I'm a rookie." Just the perfect response. pic.twitter.com/jmR27TVm6w — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 12, 2024

We live in an age where it’s encouraged not to be humble. It’s OK to admit you’re a star, even if you aren’t a star. While Daniels isn’t a star NFL passer yet, he’s certainly a high-profile one.

His answer was perfect on so many levels. It resonates with his veteran teammates. We’ve heard countless veterans praise Daniels for his work ethic and humble nature. Wednesday’s response aligns perfectly with what others have said about him.

No one knows how successful Daniels will be in the NFL. However, he has a lot in his favor as he heads into his first NFL training camp next month.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire