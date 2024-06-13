Commanders QB Jayden Daniels arrives before 6 a.m. every day joined by another rookie

Washington Commanders defensive tackle and team captain Jonathan Allen recently spoke about rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. When asked what impressed him the most, Allen said he prides himself on being the first to arrive at the team’s Ashburn facility every day.

He’s not first anymore, as Daniels routinely beats him to the facility. Guard Nick Allegretti backed this up, saying he is also an early riser, but Daniels beats him to the facility, too.

On Wednesday, Daniels revealed the time he arrives at the team facility.

“I get here around like 5:45 a.m. and just walk through in the bubble in the indoor, watching film and stuff like that,” Daniels said Wednesday. “But just trying to prepare myself for the day. It’s kind of just that routine that I had when I was in college, but now I’m in there actually walking through because I’m still learning the playbook and trying to grasp everything. So just being comfortable for the day and being ready to go out there and go out and compete at practice.”

Daniels isn’t the only rookie showing up ahead of the veterans.

Daniels was asked if he was alone in the indoor practice bubble early in the morning and said fellow rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey joined him. He said the two started arriving around the same time in rookie minicamp when McCaffrey saw him at the facility early and has been joining him every since.

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the media after Day 2 of minicamp https://t.co/ycuVkaLycx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2024

Almost everyone in the NFL works hard. Daniels’s showing up before his teammates is leadership, and the best part is that it is natural. With the work Daniels and McCaffrey have been getting over the summer, it wouldn’t shock anyone to see them have a chemistry on the field when the games begin in September.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire