Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett’s top plays from the 2022 NFL season

The Washington Commanders have a new veteran quarterback for the 2023 season, having signed the Cleveland Browns’ Jacoby Brissett.

The Commanders have produced a highlight package displaying Brissett’s talents and production during the 2022 season when Brissett was a Cleveland Brown.

Brissett completed 236 of his 369 passing attempts (64.0 percent completions) and 2,608 yards, 12 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions. He averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt, 11.1 yards per completions, 163 yards per game.

His passer rating of 88.9 in 2022 was his career high in his seven NFL seasons. A 60.0 QBR was also a career-high. He also brought Cleveland back with two fourth-quarter game-winning drives.

Washington fans will enjoy seeing Brissett’s taking off to run, and displaying toughness as well when running with the ball, being difficult to tackle at times, due in part to his being 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds.

One of the highlights is Brissett having his own diving-to-the-pylon-touchdown running to his left, which will bring back a very certain recent quarterback memory for Washington fans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire