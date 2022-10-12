Commanders QB Carson Wentz was unaware of Rivera’s statement and aftermath

Apparently, Carson Wentz was entirely unaware that he and Coach Ron Rivera were trending Monday afternoon and evening on social media.

“So, honestly, I had no idea any of that happened until [director of football communications] Sean [DeBarbieri] over here gave me a heads up. But yeah, Coach addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy and he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool and what he meant by it all. So, I feel very confident in that.”

The Eagles, Cowboys and Giants are all certainly playing at a high level right now, so why is Washington not also playing at that same high level?

“I wish I had all the answers on that. I think there’s a lot of varying factors across our division, which is obviously a very good division at this point in the season but at the same time, I know there’s a lot of ball left. We talked about it after the game, unfortunately, we kind of dug ourselves a little bit of a hole but we know where we are.”

Wentz did not want to spend too much time talking about the disadvantages of Thursday Night Football on the players.

“I don’t wanna go in depth about Thursday night football and this, that and the other. I will say it is physically by far the hardest week of the season. I mean, it is not even close in my opinion. You wake up Monday morning, you’re like, Holy crap, I gotta play in three days, you know, and it’s hard. It’s hard on our bodies.”



What is it like getting used to a new team but having a confined window for success?

“Yeah, it is a small window, you’re right. I feel very confident in the chemistry and the relationships that have been built and the bond that we have on the field. I think we’ve shown and proven some really good things. I feel very good and confident in on that front. I think for us it’s just about consistency.”

Are the setbacks happening because of a new situation and new guys on the offensive line?

“There’s always a million reasons, and you can make excuses, and for us, there’s none. We gotta execute. We gotta deliver, and I gotta do better making sure everybody’s on the same page with the communication and stuff.”

Wentz actually threw a block on Titans linebacker David Long Sunday.

“Unfortunately the guy that I blocked, he got me back at the end of the game on the last play. That’s all I remember more than anything.”

Is there anything he would have done differently on that last play on Sunday?

“I don’t think anything major. I thought coaches did a good job with clock management, deciding when we were using timeouts, those types of things. I know we had the one on the sideline that was kind of some confusion with whether the clock was winding still or not. Obviously, just wish I could have delivered a little bit differently at the end of the game there.”

How does Wentz feel about his depleted offensive line?:

“I feel super confident in those guys. They’ve done a great job, not just physically but mentally being locked in, ready to go, knowing the calls, all of those things. I do know it can be tough when you’re playing next to somebody and they go out, and then you’re trying to work together, and bullets are flying, and I know it’s tough on those guys.”

As he gets more comfortable in the offense would he like the freedom to make calls?

“I mean I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened, but at the same time, those are things that Coach [Scott] Turner’s philosophy that I’m gonna trust. You know, I’m gonna trust kind of his scheme and how he wants to do things and I’m sure the more comfortable you are, the more you can work through some of those things, but at the same time, I’m gonna trust his opinion and his advice on those things and do my job to the best of my ability.”

