Commanders QB Carson Wentz slighted by Madden 23 rating

After trading for quarterback Carson Wentz in March, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful the 29-year-old can be Washington's long-term solution at the sport's most important position.

The popular video game series Madden NFL isn't as optimistic.

Madden NFL 23 released its quarterback player rankings on Friday and Wentz checked in at a 73 overall, tied with the Jets' Zach Wilson for the 26th-best mark at the position. Yikes.

Wentz's rating was notably lower than Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (76), Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (75) and Tua Tagovailoa (75), and Chicago's Justin Fields (74). None of these signal-callers had a better 2021 season than Wentz, who threw for nearly 3,600 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for the Colts last fall.

Here's how Wentz's 2021 season compared to these quarterbacks listed above:

Yes, Wentz does have plenty of flaws in his game. He's far from perfect and no one is suggesting otherwise. Wentz struggled down the stretch in Indianapolis, which is all anyone remembers from the Colts' 2021 season. But, even considering all of this, Wentz is definitely a tier or two above the group of quarterbacks Madden has rated him in with. It's not that close, either.

Madden ratings tend to change throughout the season, so Wentz has the chance to boost his number up with solid play on the field. Then again, it shouldn't be as low as it is to begin with.

